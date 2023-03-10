City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto casino resort

Massive new casino resort in Toronto sparks outrage

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Days after Great Canadian Entertainment (CGE) announced that its new $1 billion entertainment resort will soon be coming to Toronto, a First Nation is denouncing the provincial government for green-lighting the project. 

The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) expressed on Friday that they are outraged by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and CGE for introducing the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto amid ongoing mediation efforts. 

Back in 2016, the MSIFN, which owns the Great Blue Heron Casino in Port Perry, entered into agreements with the provincial government as part of Ontario's modernization scheme. 

The agreements were meant to ensure that the Great Blue Heron Casino would operate in a "comparative manner" to other government casinos in the GTA.

They also were meant to ensure that revenue would be provided to the MSIFN to support development and other services for the First Nation, including access to clean drinking water. 

"We entered into our agreements with OLG and the government with a shared understanding that OLG and the government would act in good faith and in accordance with their Honour of the Crown obligations, and in particular their contractual obligations set out in the agreements," MSIFN's Chief Kelly LaRocca said. 

"Once again, the government is acting without any engagement with MSIFN and is acting to disadvantage the Great Blue Heron Casino at MSIFN."

LaRocca said that the MSIFN has been engaging with the government, OLG, and GCE for several years, and has finally reached the point of entering mediation soon. 

"Once again, however, the Ford government chooses to implement its decisions and ask questions later," she said. "It's utter disregard for our First Nation and the Honour of the Crown. We continue to focus our good faith efforts on the mediation and will brace for whatever comes next." 

For many centuries, the MSIFN have lived on the shores of Lake Scugog, north of what is now referred to as the community of Port Perry.

Due to the success of the Great Blue Heron Casino, the MSIFN have been able to provide their community, as well as the Durham region, with countless jobs and millions of dollars in donations to local organizations. 

Mediation efforts between the provincial government and MSIFN are set to commence this summer. 

Lead photo by

Great Canadian Entertainment
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Daylight Saving Time is about to happen again and here's why it's still not permanent

Ontario $1 million lottery winner 'had a feeling' about his scratch ticket

Kiska 'the world's lonliest orca' has died at Marineland

Toronto columnist slammed as racist over comment on Jagmeet Singh's yellow turban

Fire crews in Toronto are taking much longer to help low-income neighbourhoods

Massive new casino resort in Toronto sparks outrage

OPP warn of dangerous driving conditions as snowstorm batters Toronto

Toronto under weather advisory as storm threatens to dump more snow on city