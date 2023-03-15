Oshawa man with 'legendary' tattooed across his forehead wanted for murder

Police in the GTA are looking for a heavily-tattooed man for whom a Canada-wide warrant was just issued in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Oshawa, Ontario, woman over the weekend.

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say that officers responded to an address on Simcoe Street in Oshawa early Sunday, March 12, to find two adult females suffering from stab wounds.

One of those victims — Katie Kainz — later succumbed to her injuries at a Toronto-area hospital, making the case a homicide. The second female is said to be suffering from critical injuries, but in stable condition as of Wednesday, March 15.

While the stabbing appears to have been an isolated incident, police seem concerned about the suspect being at large.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old male who is wanted for the stabbing death of Katie Kainz and the stabbing of a second female.



"Adam Odette, age 37 of Oshawa is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempt Murder," wrote DRPS in a press release on Wednesday.

"Investigators are urging Odette to contact counsel and turn himself into police. Anyone who is found to be assisting ODETTE to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent."

Police did not provide a description of Odette's appearance in the release, but did include two photos, both showing distinct markings on the suspect's body — one of them, the word "legendary" tattooed across his upper forehead.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Det. Thorne of the DRPS Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

"Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward," note police at the bottom of their release.