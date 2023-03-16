Best-selling heated blanket on Amazon recalled in Canada over potential fire hazard

Health Canada is warning anyone who owns a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to "immediately stop using and unplug" it, according to a recall posted on Thursday.

The joint recall between Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC), and Star Elite involves the Amazon best-seller "Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket" with the model number 32810027.

The recalled products were sold from September 2022 to January 2023 and were sold with a detachable controller in the following colours: ivory, beige, light green, light blue, dark blue, burgundy, dark gray, light gray, and gray violet.

Product names under this recall include Sunbeam Ultra Lush, Royal Posh Heated Blankets, and Royal Luxe (all in queen size).

According to Health Canada, the blankets are being recalled because they have the potential to overheat, posing possible burn or fire hazards.

As of March 8, 2023, the company has received seven reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada. In the U.S., the company has received 13 reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.

Some 18,221 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and approximately 43,000 units were sold in the U.S.

You can find the model number of the product on the wash label affixed to the blanket.

If you happen to be in possession of the recalled product, Health Canada is urging you to complete the online recall registration form, destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug, mark an "X" with a permanent marker on the wash label, and send in a photo of the destroyed blanket.