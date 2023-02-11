City
Madison Schuliakewich
Posted 2 hours ago
UP Express

UP Express has ceased operations after taking all trains out of service

You'll need to find a new way to get to and from Pearson Airport after UP Express abruptly ceased all train service today.

All UP Express trains have now been removed from service after thermal cracks were found in the vehicles' brake disks, according to the maintenance and operators' union.

In their place, GO buses will be running between Union Station and Pearson Airport every 15 minutes.

Only just a day ago, UP Express service had been reduced to just four active train cars between Pearson and Union with trains running just once every hour.

Many commuters are expressing confusion and annoyance as they've been forced to find alternate means of transportation.

While there is no word as to when the affected trains will be back in service, Gregory Vaughan, General Chairman of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Division 660, told CP24 that safety is the main concern.

"This is safety, we don't negotiate, and we don't mess around when it comes to safety."

Lead photo by

Sonicgregu
