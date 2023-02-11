UP Express has ceased operations after taking all trains out of service

You'll need to find a new way to get to and from Pearson Airport after UP Express abruptly ceased all train service today.

All UP Express trains have now been removed from service after thermal cracks were found in the vehicles' brake disks, according to the maintenance and operators' union.

In their place, GO buses will be running between Union Station and Pearson Airport every 15 minutes.

For the remainder of the day, we will be running 15-minute express #GObuses between Union Station and Pearson International Airport, due to required maintenance on UP Express trains. — UP Express (@UPexpress) February 11, 2023

Only just a day ago, UP Express service had been reduced to just four active train cars between Pearson and Union with trains running just once every hour.

UP Express, between Union Station and Pearson Airport, is running at 25% capacity. Operating just one train every 60 minutes! 🤯 https://t.co/FMqXmnmyAe — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) February 11, 2023

Many commuters are expressing confusion and annoyance as they've been forced to find alternate means of transportation.

Becoming as unreliable as the TTC! pic.twitter.com/Tvm6Up0hgv — World Correspondent (@EUjetsetter) February 11, 2023

While there is no word as to when the affected trains will be back in service, Gregory Vaughan, General Chairman of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Division 660, told CP24 that safety is the main concern.

"This is safety, we don't negotiate, and we don't mess around when it comes to safety."