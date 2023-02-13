Panic and wild theories emerge as latest UFO shot down over Lake Huron in Ontario

The UFO hysteria officially reached Ontario on Sunday, and was then promptly shot out of the skies by a U.S. Air Force fighter jet.

The Pentagon revealed that a U.S. F-16 aircraft shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the fourth such takedown over North American skies in just over a week.

Videos of the incident that blogTO have not yet independently verified are circulating on social media, showing a wobbly object that appears to float erratically.

UFO sighting August 14, 2022, at 6:52pm in Ontario Canada. Looks like the UFOs that have been shot down. We were in our backyard when it was noticed. #UFO #UFOshotdown #NORAD pic.twitter.com/MnAhN46xO8 — KIS_KW (@Kismeufool) February 13, 2023

U.S. officials have been tight-lipped about the shootdown, though an anonymous Air Force source described the object as octagonal in shape with strings hanging off it. Even Air Force General Glen VanHerck told reporters that he was unwilling to rule out aliens or other wild theories.

UFO sighting over Lake Huron, Canada. It looks like the same shape as the one that was seen in Toronto earlier as well. Is there anyone in the Ontario or Michigan region who has seen these today? pic.twitter.com/TpTmm7Y7lS — Without Papers Pizza (@wopizza) February 13, 2023

Though, like the UFO itself, theories about extraterrestrial visitors are being shot down by social media commenters.

Pentagon described today's #spyballoon shot down over Lake Huron as a OCTAGON, sparking many UFO conspiracy theories



In reality an octagonal shaped airship concept has been demoed by Korean researchers. #china #UnitedStates



img: S-Cloud: SH song et. al IEEE IROS 2018 pic.twitter.com/a00QnHTAEi — Viper (@viper202020) February 13, 2023

People have some reasonably plausible earthly explanations for what the object could have been.

Guys and work with the octagonal UFO shot down



People on the internet too many times too count



Claims of aliens



Guys … logic



What shape are these? pic.twitter.com/nWUXpBkuys — Lee (@osgamer74) February 13, 2023

Others are just taking the concept of an octagonal flying object and running with it.

Found a pic of the octagonal #UFO shot down over Lake Huron pic.twitter.com/NMcZju5bVg — Dalco (@Daniel_Halko32) February 13, 2023

Officials say that while the object did not pose an immediate military threat, it is believed to have had surveillance capabilities, and its altitude of 20,000 feet posed a threat to domestic air traffic.

It is believed that the object was the same one recently detected overflying sensitive nuclear sites in Montana. Interestingly, this latest shootdown occurred not too far from the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants.

It was taken down near Tobermory, Ontario which is two hours away from the Bruce Nuclear Power Plant in Tiverton, Ontario. As my daughter would say.... Sus. — Mother of Doodle (@CanadianDoodle) February 13, 2023

The craft reportedly fell into Canadian waters, and recovery efforts are underway.