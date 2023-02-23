Toronto meteorologist expertly responds to gross 'camel toe' comment on Twitter

City
A Toronto-based broadcast journalist is being hailed around the web this week for aptly (and publicly) putting a rude viewer in his place — a place, for the record, that does not, has never, and will never encourage anyone to tweet creepy, unsolicited fashion advice at women they see on television.

Kelsey McEwen, a certified weather scientist with more than a decade of experience in her field, is Chief Meteorologist and co-host of CTV's daily morning show, Your Morning.

Like pretty much every female journalist who's ever appeared on TV (self-included,) McEwen has received strange online feedback regarding her appearance from total strangers, including one who felt it appropriate to criticize her "skin-tight maternity attire" as "disgusting" when she was 34-weeks pregnant in 2017.

McEwan shot down that troll spectacularly at the time, both on Twitter and on the air, winning praise for her intelligent take on the issue and firm stance that one's body "is not anyone else's business but [their] own."

This week, she did it again by responding to another inappropriate message on Twitter — this one from a user whose name is displayed as "Ian Daviduk."

"Welcome back @KelseyMcEwen #weathergirl from @YourMorning," reads the offensive tweet, published just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. "How come none of your cohorts haven't told you #pantielines #cameltoe #bubblebutt #redisnotyourfriend."

The ineloquent Twitter user's hashtags seem to imply a whole bunch of things about how McEwan's outfit looked on her body, suggesting that the colour of her dress was not flattering and that her underwear was visible through it, neither of which appeared to be true.

Taking the comment in stride, McEwan fired back with words that have now been seen nearly 700,000 times are her Twitter reply goes viral.

"Listen, I own my body, camel toe and bubble butt included. Your words bring me zero shame," wrote the meteorologist.

"Your feelings about my body and outfit are a you problem, not a me problem. And red? Red is [fire emoji.] The only thing that isn't my friend here, is you."

BOOM!

Lead photo by

@kelseymcewan
