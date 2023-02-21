Toronto man charged after allegedly assaulting child aboard TTC bus

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault aboard a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus earlier this month.

According to the Toronto Police Service, a 12-year-old child was riding the 23 Dawes bus route when the suspect allegedly threatened the child and other passengers around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Police also say the suspect assaulted the child while uttering racial slurs. It is alleged the suspect fled the scene before police arrival.

The child suffered minor injuries.

As a result, 32-year-old Matthew Gordon Paul has been charged with one count of threaten bodily harm, assault and fail to comply with probation.

Police say that after consulting with their specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is now being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

At this point, investigators believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging the public to come forward.

Relevant information can be provided to police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com.