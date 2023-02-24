Oshawa man wins 6-figure Ontario lottery prize for the third time in 5 years

Some guys have all the luck, as songwriter Jeff Fortgang famously wrote in a hit song recorded by The Persuaders in 1973, and then again by Rod Stewart in 1984.

Steven Antal of Oshawa, Ontario, is undeniably one of those said guys when it comes to playing the lottery, having recently won $550,000 with OLG's "THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT" game — and collecting his third major prize in less than five years.

"This is my third big win!" said the retired automotive industry worker to OLG reps last week while watching the Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena.

"I won $250,000 in 2018 and $100,000 in 2019."

Antal says he has been playing the lottery regularly for 20 years, but this most recent win adds up to more than his past two prizes combined.

It wasn't as easy as scratching or scanning a piece of paper, however; Antal's winning ticket, purchased for $10 at Taunton Convenience in Oshawa, actually only earned him a trip to Toronto to spin an actual wheel for his cash prize.

OLG invited him to a Raptors game on Feb. 15, where he spun the wheel and landed on a number worth more than half a million bucks.

"When the wheel landed on $550,000, I looked out in the crowd to see the faces of my family giving me a thumbs up," he said in a news release. "Then we were escorted to our courtside seats to see the game up close. What a way to experience my first Raptors game! It was amazing."

The Oshawa retiree plans to share his latest lottery windfall with his kids and grandkids, as well as using some of the money to visit family in B.C.

Said Antal to the OLG: "The best part about this experience is that I won, the Raptors won, and I got to have this incredible experience with my family."