City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

highway 89 south simcoe police

Over a dozen pigs escaped forcing Ontario police to clear highway

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario police were forced to escort a group of innocent pigs to safety after they were found hog-ging a highway on Sunday morning. 

A few minutes before 8:30 a.m., South Simcoe Police received a call about several pigs that were seen walking along Highway 89 and 10th Side Road in New Tecumseth, Ont. 

South Simcoe Police tweeted about the humorous ordeal just before 11 a.m., writing, "our officers will tell you every day is different and this pig tale is proof." 

According to police, the pigs escaped by getting under a fence and were seen walking across the road to another property. 

Officers were able to corral the 15 pigs to safety, none of which were injured during the incident. Police made sure the adorable animals were safe and sound until their owners came to pick them up. 

South Simcoe Police said anyone who sees wildlife on major roads and are concerned for their well-being should contact local police. 

Here's hoping these friendly hogs don't managed to escape the piggy bank again anytime soon. 

Lead photo by

South Simcoe Police
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario man thought his big lottery win was a glitch after 35 years of playing

People worried about the future of Toronto's clothing-optional Hanlan's Point Beach

What to know about the toxic chemical spill in Ohio and its effect on Ontario

Coyote spotted hanging out near Toronto's Union Station

Toronto man panned as 'racist Holocaust denier' announces intention to run for mayor

Transgender teacher causing controversy at Oakville high school again

Over a dozen pigs escaped forcing Ontario police to clear highway

Man scrambles to safety after being pushed on tracks at Bloor-Yonge station