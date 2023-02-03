Ontario paramedic in tears during final radio call after 40 years on the job

In a bittersweet farewell, an Ontario paramedic was captured on camera signing off for the last time after tirelessly devoting his efforts to the Halton community for 40 years.

Halton Region Paramedic Services' Mike Chorney has been working as a paramedic since 1982, with his last day of service being on Wednesday.

Over the radio, Chorney's colleague read out the many accomplishments he made throughout his career, bringing the long-serving paramedic to tears.

"He had a profound impact on the many patients he served during that time," his colleague said.

Congratulations to Mike who is retiring after 40 years of service to Halton residents. All the best in the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/Ta5AHPAkTL — Greg Sage (@ChiefGSage) February 1, 2023

Chorney was seen wiping away his tears during the call, eventually collecting himself to say, "thank you very much for those kind words."

"As you can tell, I'm probably a little choked up here. I have more people looking at me now, than anybody ever did before," Chorney said in between tears.

"I've just enjoyed it very much, it's been a very good part of my life. I'm sorry to be going, but it's all got to be done one way or another."

Chief Greg Sage also congratulated the paramedic on his retirement on Twitter, writing, "all the best in the next chapter!"

Since the time of posting, the video has amassed nearly 40K views, with many local residents thanking the paramedic for his incredible dedication to the community over the past few decades.

Thank you so much for your service Mr. Chorney!