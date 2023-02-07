Man arrested for hitting nine different Toronto banks during armed robbery spree

Robbing one bank seems like a challenge on its own, but one Toronto man is alleged to have hit nine different banks on a crime spree worthy of an Old West movie, and police announced on Tuesday that they'd nabbed the culprit in this string of daring heists.

The Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad announced the arrest of 59-year-old Daniel Clatney for the series of armed bank robberies spanning south Etobicoke and the southwestern area of Old Toronto.

Police allege that between Nov. 4, 2022 and Jan. 30, 2023, Clatney robbed seven banks by entering in a mask, armed with a gun, and demanding cash from tellers.

In six of the seven robberies, the suspect managed to obtain what police describe as "a quantity of cash" before fleeing the scenes.

The continuing police investigation has since determined that Clatney was involved in two more robberies on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2, bringing his total up to nine banks hit.

Four days after his most recent alleged bank robbery, officers from the 22 Division Major Crime Unit located and arrested Clatney, who has been charged with a total of 27 offences, including four counts of robbery with a firearm and five more counts of robbery.

Clatney appeared in Toronto West Court on Tuesday morning to face his litany of charges.

The news comes amid a crime wave and overlapping mental health crisis that have dominated headlines in recent months, and is just the latest case making life in Toronto feel like something out of the opening act of a Batman film.