Man shot at 13 times near Toronto after waving at speedy driver to slow down

A 65-year-old man is in critical condition but "lucky to be alive" today, say police in York Region, after a bizarre drive-by shooting incident in which someone unloaded 13 bullets upon a complete stranger who merely gestured at them to stop speeding.

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators say that the victim had been walking his dog in Schomberg, Ontario, roughly an hour north of Toronto, on Saturday morning when he noticed a car passing him "at a high rate of speed" on a normally residential road.

The 65-year-old male is said to have "gestured at the vehicle" in an attempt to get it to slow down around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 12, prompting the motorist to turn around, drive back toward the victim, roll down a window, and open fire.

"Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle and the man was struck several times," say police, who later clarified in a press conference that 13 rounds in total were discharged.

While authorities have yet to say how many bullets hit the man, officers found the victim with "serious gunshot injuries" on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street in Schomberg following the attack.

"It's not a road rage incident. This is attempted murder. And our victim is lucky to be alive," said YRP Inspector Jim Killby during a news conference on Tuesday.

"We as a policing organization are stunned at this callous act of violence. This was a cowardly violent act against the victim, who was doing nothing more than enjoying the morning."

Police say that at least two suspects were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred. They fled west on Centre Street in what Killby described as a white SUV — possibly a four-door Lexus RX350.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police," reads a press release issued this week.

"Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways."

Police have released a brief video clip in which the suspect vehicle can be seen speeding through the small Ontario town, though not a whole lot can be gleaned from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP's #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.