Ontario lotto winner just wanted to buy some washer fluid from the gas station

That mundane run to the gas station turned into a major lottery prize for one Ontario man, a seconds-long detour to run an errand that landed him nearly $70K in newfound wealth.

Back in December, Hamilton man Milan Milinkovic visited a Pioneer gas station on Fennell Avenue to purchase some washer fluid. In a spur-of-the-moment choice, he decided to also grab a LOTTO 6/49 ticket that would prove a winner.

"I went to the gas station to buy washer fluid and I purchased this ticket at the same time," Milinkovic told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) reps when picking up his novelty cheque in Toronto.

Unknown to the 51-year-old man, his need for washer fluid was a stroke of good luck, as his ticket claimed a secondary prize of $69,176.

"I left with the ticket and forgot the washer fluid!," he said, recalling how his attention was more focused on the potential for big bucks.

The father of two was in for quite the shock when he scanned his ticket using the OLG app and realized he had won enough dough to buy as much washer fluid as his car could ever need.

Now with some extra spending cash, Milinkovic wants to invest in some real estate properties and take a vacation.

He is toying between going to a sunny, tropical destination or visiting his home country of Croatia. "It was surreal more than anything. I have a permanent smile on my face," said Milinkovic.