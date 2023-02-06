Here's everything known about the earthquake that shook parts of Ontario on Monday

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Buffalo, New York, early Monday morning, and the shaking was felt as far away as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Previously reported at 4.2 magnitude, the event has since been downgraded to 3.8, but the effects were still noticeable on the Canadian side of the border when the quake struck around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.2 on 06 Feb at 06:15 EST.



Details : https://t.co/xxCm6xCYXZ



6 km E of Buffalo, NY



97 km ESE of Hamilton, ON — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) February 6, 2023

Earthquakes Canada states that tremors were "Lightly felt in southern Ontario," adding that "There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

Felt our dresser shaking at 6:15 AM in @CityBrampton Ontario — Alpha Trader (@powerplaytrader) February 6, 2023

The quake originated six kilometres east of Buffalo, though reports have been pouring in from social media confirming that the shaking was indeed felt across the GTA.

Felt it in Oakville, ON! — Kripa (@Kripsblog) February 6, 2023

Social media users from around the region report feeling the quake, in places like Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, and Welland.

There are even people as far away as Toronto, over 100 kilometres away from the epicentre, reporting to have felt the tremors this morning.

Felt it in North York, Ontario — Danny Abbott (@Dantrick) February 6, 2023

The strongest quake ever recorded in the region registered a magnitude of 5.5 in August 1929, but you don't have to go back quite so far to find notable earthquakes in the Toronto-area history books.

A magnitude 5.4 quake centred just south of Lake Erie, shook Southern Ontario in September 1998, which was the last moderate magnitude earthquake to hit the region.