Toronto just announced new construction on Eglinton and people can't believe it

Midtown residents might have to bear with a little more construction for the next few years, despite the Eglinton Crosstown LRT nearing completion

The eglintonTOday Complete Street project is proposing road safety improvements, new bikeways, and enhanced streetscaping along the busy corridor. 

Back in 2014, City Council approved the Eglinton Connects Planning Study which provided a long term vision for Eglinton Avenue following the introduction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The eglintonTOday project aims to achieve elements of this vision, and is set to make travel along the street safer, more inviting and attractive. 

Changes will vary throughout the corridor depending on roadway width but will include: on-street parking, space for CaféTO applicants, turn lanes at intersections, addition of protected cycle tracks, and streetscape features including parkettes, seating, planters, and public art. 

A flyer detailing the project's proposed changes was posted on a local community Facebook group and was met with strong reactions.

One person said they were "beyond fed up with the construction," while another claimed living in Midtown had become synonymous with enduring endless construction

Public consultation for the project began back in spring 2022 in hopes of gathering public input on street priorities for Eglinton Avenue between Keele Street and Mount Pleasant Road. 

Now in its second phase of consultation, the City is providing proposed designs for the project and hosting public drop-in events on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25. Local residents can also fill out a feedback survey by March 7

City staff will be reviewing public feedback and considering any changes to the designs before reporting to City Council in June 2023 for approval of the project. 

Subject to approval, installation is planned for late summer or fall 2023. 

A Great Capture
