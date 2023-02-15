People outraged after car barrels down Mississauga highway in wrong direction

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the hunt for the driver of a vehicle seen roaring along a Mississauga highway travelling in the wrong direction, and social media commenters are basically foaming at the mouth with anger at this latest display of unsafe driving.

The OPP Highway Safety Division shared the shocking video of a driver travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 403 at Hurontario Street, nearly hitting several vehicles along the way.

Dashcam video of the incident shows a dark pickup truck slamming on its brakes to avoid the oncoming black Chevrolet sedan.

WRONG WAY DRIVER: #MississaugaOPP is investigating a wrong way vehicle on #Hwy403 and Hurontario St after it nearly hit several vehicles. The driver is described as an elderly female w/ dark hair. Anyone w/ information on this vehicle is asked to call (905) 858-8670. #DashCam ^sn pic.twitter.com/9P7loEJFpR — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 14, 2023

Police describe the driver as an elderly female with dark hair, a description corroborated by at least one witness on Twitter.

She flew by me in my truck in the emergency lane going the wrong way..not even the hazards lights on.

I would say older Caucasian Lady with dark sunglasses .I know unfortunately is not much help — Max Fontanini (@FontaniniMax1) February 15, 2023

Some think the driver's age could be an indication that she was experiencing confusion or medical distress at the time of the incident.

Awe that is scary and sad all at the same time — Allison Roberts (@Pnkstrokes) February 15, 2023

Others believe alcohol may have been involved.

I do not get it how you can screw up this way unless dementia or drunk. — linda (@linda77sa) February 15, 2023

Comments on the video range from sympathy to outrage, including anger directed at the driver, Ontario's licencing system, and even the medical professionals who oversee the driver's care.

Driver's doctor should have their licensed reviewed for allowing them to continue driving — anotheran (@anotheran) February 14, 2023

Some comments could be interpreted as xenophobic, like one blaming the incident on language comprehension with zero evidence to support such a claim. Others were quick to correct these assumptions.

If cars are coming at you at like a 200km/h+ closing rate that’s probably a sign that something is wrong. I’m not sure what language has to do with it. Common sense is universal. — Andrew (@AirplaneObsessd) February 15, 2023

One response, which I'm convinced is not satire, even blames the wrong-way driver incident on vaccinations.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and ask anyone with information on this vehicle to call (905) 858-8670 to assist in the investigation.