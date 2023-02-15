City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

wrong way driver 403 mississauga

People outraged after car barrels down Mississauga highway in wrong direction

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the hunt for the driver of a vehicle seen roaring along a Mississauga highway travelling in the wrong direction, and social media commenters are basically foaming at the mouth with anger at this latest display of unsafe driving.

The OPP Highway Safety Division shared the shocking video of a driver travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 403 at Hurontario Street, nearly hitting several vehicles along the way.

Dashcam video of the incident shows a dark pickup truck slamming on its brakes to avoid the oncoming black Chevrolet sedan.

Police describe the driver as an elderly female with dark hair, a description corroborated by at least one witness on Twitter.

Some think the driver's age could be an indication that she was experiencing confusion or medical distress at the time of the incident.

Others believe alcohol may have been involved.

Comments on the video range from sympathy to outrage, including anger directed at the driver, Ontario's licencing system, and even the medical professionals who oversee the driver's care.

Some comments could be interpreted as xenophobic, like one blaming the incident on language comprehension with zero evidence to support such a claim. Others were quick to correct these assumptions.

One response, which I'm convinced is not satire, even blames the wrong-way driver incident on vaccinations.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and ask anyone with information on this vehicle to call (905) 858-8670 to assist in the investigation.

Lead photo by

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario man created Excel spreadsheet to help him win the lottery

People think Toronto Mayor John Tory will take a leave of absence instead of resigning

People are trying to get a controversial ex-police chief to run for Toronto mayor

Dina Pugliese is leaving Breakfast Television after 16 years because of burnout

People outraged after car barrels down Mississauga highway in wrong direction

Ontario man loses lawsuit against 'sugar baby' who wouldn't be his real girlfriend

People are trying to destroy automated speed cameras in and around Toronto

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures begin swing into double digits