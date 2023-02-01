City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
vaughan mills car mall

Car drives directly through Toronto-area mall in daring smash-and-grab heist

A pair of thieves took a destructive approach to their craft on Wednesday morning, when two suspects in an Audi smashed through the Vaughan Mills shopping centre just north of Toronto

York Regional Police shared video of the high-speed smash-and-grab job that saw the two suspects crash a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP through a mall entrance and into an electronics store.

The pair made off with what police describe as "a quantity of electronics" before exiting with a bang, crashing the car through an entirely different mall entrance and fleeing the scene.

In the clip, the vehicle can be seen approaching a mall entrance before slowing, squaring up, and accelerating through the doors in a hail of broken glass.

Next, the clip switches to interior mall security camera, showing the car fishtailing out of the crash entrance and proceeding directly toward the target.

It's clear from the way the driver negotiates the tight turns that they are familiar with the mall layout, never missing a beat on their methodical path through the shopping centre's maze of lanes.

York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney called the break-and-enter "an audacious and remarkable crime," and asks members of the public with information about the vehicle or suspects to reach out to police.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police


