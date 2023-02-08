Break-in where child let robbers into Toronto home results in arrests

Toronto Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery investigation where footage from the incident went viral earlier this week.

Scenes from the Feb. 4 incident were captured by a camera and show two suspects walking up to a home and begin knocking on the door in the broad daylight.

What's even scarier is that the homeowner's 13-year-old child was alone in the residence at the time.

Both suspects try to open the door, pull on the door handle multiple times, and walk around before turning around a few seconds later.

At one point, the suspect points to the doorbell camera, probably unaware it was filming the incident.

Eventually, the child opens the door and the two suspects "force their way inside," according to the police release.

You can hear one of the suspects ask the child if their mother is home before they enter the property.

Police allege the duo ransacked the residence before taking the victim's laptop and fleeing the residence.

The child's father said he was alerted to the incident after getting a notification from his doorbell camera, which recorded the entire situation and watched the entire incident live.

He shared that video the Global News and told the media outlet the suspects "helped themselves in with the intent of extracting something from my home. And sure enough, they had done that by barging in and terrifying my son."

He also said that his entire family is traumatized by the event and shared the footage to Global in hopes it never happens to another family.

Days later during a separate matter, police arrested a man and woman but further investigation revealed "the pair's involvement in the previous home invasion," according to police.

As a result, 34-year-old Dominic McKay-Jones of Toronto and 23-year-old Skye Robichaud-Miller were both charged with robbery, forcible entry and fail to comply with probation officer.