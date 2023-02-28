City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
toronto weather

Another winter storm is headed for Toronto with up to 30 cm of snow expected

Another big burst of winter weather is in the forecast for Toronto, with more snow — a lot of it — expected to fall upon us just in time for the weekend.

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham reports that "a major winter storm is likely Friday afternoon and Friday night" in southern Ontario.

"A Texas Low with abundant moisture will track into our region with heavy snow developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening," wrote Gillham on Tuesday morning.

"This storm has the potential to bring 15-30cm of snow to our region if most of the precipitation falls as snow rather than changing to ice."

Depending on how the wind blows (literally), Gillham says that this snow could change over to ice pellets or freezing rain south of Highway 401 on Friday, making travel conditions dicey.

Drivers will no doubt want to check Environment Canada's website this weekend for travel advisories like the one issued Monday ahead of our most-recent snow dump.

Up to 15 cm of snow is reported to have fallen across the GTA on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Combined with strong wind gusts, heavy snow obscured visibility on roads enough to cause crashes all over the region.

Weather conditions should remain relatively stable in Toronto until the storm hits on Friday, with only light precipitation and even some sunshine in the forecast.

EnviroCan is calling for a high of 4 degrees on Thursday, which is the warmest temperature we'll see during the first few weeks of March if 14-day predictions are correct.

"A colder pattern is expected for the second week of March — and possibly beyond," warns Gillham.

We can blame this recent stretch of storms, according to meteorologists, on a warm southern weather system and a cold Arctic air mass fighting for dominance above our heads.

Lead photo by

Kurt Wang
