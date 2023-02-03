Illegal untraceable 3D-printed 'ghost guns' seized during Mississauga traffic stop

An 18-year-old Bolton teen is facing multiple charges after being found possessing multiple 3D-printed guns.

Also known as ghost guns, these unregistered firearms are illegal and untraceable, lacking serial numbers and capable of being produced by anyone with a 3D printer on hand.

The Bolton teen was nabbed in possession of multiple guns when he was pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 403 in Mississauga by local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

3D printed firearms seized after a driver was stopped for #StuntDriving by #MississaugaOPP on #Hwy403. 18-year-old from Bolton facing weapons and driving charges. #CommunitySafety pic.twitter.com/qO94tUhxtu — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 15, 2023

What is particularly scary is that these firearms are on the rise in Canada. In 2020, the Canada Border Services Agency seized 1,122 3D-printed guns, double the number from the previous year.

More recently, a CBC investigation found that more than 100 of the makeshift weapons were seized by Canadian police in 2022.

Ammunition isn't readily available due to firearms controls in Canada, but these cheap, clandestinely-made guns are much harder to control than bullets themselves.

"Anyone can go online, they can purchase a computer, a laptop.… They can buy [a 3D printer] for $300 and now they're printing firearms," Calgary Police Staff Sergeant Lawson told the CBC last year.

Anybody can spin up a ghost gun with just a few simple tools and parts that can be legally purchased across the country.

According to that CBC investigation, the OPP found seized just one ghost gun in 2021, but 18 of them in 2022.



Possessing or manufacturing 3D guns without applicable registrations and licences is illegal in Canada, and doing it while stunt driving in an even dumber idea.