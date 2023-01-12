Toronto man on bail for stabbing immediately arrested for stabbing someone else

A Toronto man arrested by Peel Regional Police on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a stranger was on bail for an entirely different stabbing and prohibited from carrying weapons at the time of the attack.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Hurontario Street and John Street in Mississauga on Tues., Jan. 10, at around 4:40 p.m.

Responding officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a significant stab wound, and acted on information that a suspect was seen fleeing south from the scene.

It didn't take long for detectives from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau to identify and issue a warrant for 34-year-old David Dytlow of Toronto. Dytlow was arrested the following morning around 9:30 a.m. at a Mississauga hospital after being spotted by investigators from 12 Division working on an unrelated case.

Suspect in Custody Following Stranger Stabbing in Mississauga - https://t.co/83hGe3bEwQ pic.twitter.com/sROw3OrusC — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 11, 2023

The victim — currently in serious but stable condition at a local trauma centre — apparently did not know his attacker, adding yet another incident to the troubling string of random attacks that have been unfolding in the Greater Toronto Area since 2022.

Making matters worse, Dytlow was already on bail for several criminal offences at the time of his arrest, including another alleged 2021 stabbing in Peel Region.

According to Peel Regional Police, "At the time of his arrest, Dytlow was on judicial release for several criminal offences, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats."

"One of these incidents took place in Peel Region in 2021, where Dytlow is alleged to have stabbed an individual. Dytlow was prohibited from carrying weapons."

David Dytlow has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of fail to comply with release order. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Peel Police ask anyone with information to contact 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau officers, especially anyone with video surveillance, dashcam or digital video footage with evidence of the alleged stabbing.

It's the type of revolving-door criminal justice system that often fires up pundits and critics on the right side of the political spectrum, who continue to campaign for harsher bail conditions and penalties for alleged and convicted criminals.

A few weeks earlier, social media comment sections were ablaze after one of the teenagers accused in the horrific swarming death of Ken Lee was released on bail.