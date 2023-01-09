Terrifying eight-vehicle crash on Ontario's Highway 403 sends several to hospital

A serious multi-vehicle collision shut down a Highway 403 ramp in Burlington, Ontario, around 8 a.m. Monday morning, a terrifying scene that has left six victims in hospital and slowed traffic to a crawl in the area.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division media relations officer Sergeant Kerry Schmidt reported from the scene of the incident, showing damaged vehicles chaotically strewn about the ramp.

Serious collision #Hwy403/UpperMiddle. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. 3 to hospital, 7 vehicles involved. Ramp is closed for investigation and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/fL0juFZs7y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 9, 2023

"This is the Highway 403 westbound ramp to Upper Middle, significant damage, the driver of this vehicle taken to hospital with serious injuries," says Schmidt, gesturing towards a car smashed almost beyond the point of recognition.

"This vacuum truck was westbound on the 403 ramp to Upper Middle when it collided into multiple vehicles, including a school bus."

Luckily, there were no children aboard the bus at the time, though a total of eight vehicles were involved, and at least six people have been transported to hospital with injuries, including one vehicle occupant who was brought to a trauma centre for treatment.

Update: Serious collision #Hwy403/UpperMiddle. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. 6 to hospital, 8 vehicles involved. Ramp is closed for investigation and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/MSBnYC2BMG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 9, 2023

Schmidt states that the OPP is currently "waiting for updates from the hospital on the seriousness of their condition," and "for now, we have the ramp closed [with] no access to Upper Middle, but the Highway 403 westbound ramp, those lanes remain open."

Traffic remains slow in the area as passersby slow down to gawk at the wreckage.