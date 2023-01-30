Temperatures are expected to dip to a frigid -24 C in Toronto this week

Temperatures are set to plummet dramatically in Toronto this week, making for a frigid and bitterly cold start to February.

Over the past week, the city's seen an influx of snow, and with temperatures expected to drop significantly below zero, it's unlikely that snowbanks will melt down anytime soon.

Starting Jan. 31, temperatures will start to freeze up, with a daytime high of -6 C and a low of -12 C. On Feb. 1, temperatures will remain relatively the same, with a high of -5 C and a low of -8 C.

Temperatures are expected to get uncomfortably cold on Feb. 2, with a daytime high of -1 C and a nighttime low of -16 C.

Sub-zero temperatures will continue into Friday, where Toronto is expected to get its coldest weather of the week.

On Feb. 3, we'll see a high (yes, high) of -14 C, and a nighttime low -24 C.

Things are expected to slightly warm up throughout the weekend, but you won't want to discard your extra layers just yet. On Feb. 4, the Weather Network is forecasting a high of -9 C and a low of -9 C.

Sunday will be the first day we'll see above-freezing temperatures in a while. On Feb. 5, wet snow is expected, along with a high of 2 C and a nighttime low of -8.

Temperatures will climb to a comfortable (yet still frozen) range on Feb. 6, with a high of -3 C and a low of -5 C.