Ontario resident's $1 million lotto win is a reminder to always check your email

It's hard to keep up with your overflowing email, but keeping that inbox tidy makes it much easier to notice what could be a life-changing notification in the corner of your screen.



Take it from one Ontario resident, who has about 1 million reasons to be thankful for an email that showed up in his inbox.

Saptharishi Sairam Ramadass of Nepean is now $1 million richer after winning the Dec. 21 Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Gold Ball Draw.

The 48-year-old father might have never even noticed this life-changing jackpot if it wasn't for his OLG account and subscription.

An OLG lottery subscription makes it easier to purchase lottery tickets and, as Ramadass learned, notifies winners via email.

"If it wasn't for my subscription, I would have missed out on this win," he said, when picking up his cheque at the downtown Toronto prize centre.

With Ramadass’s ENCORE selection, his jackpot was boosted by $5, bringing the grand total to $1 million and five.

"When I opened my email, I saw a message from OLG that I haven't seen before, so I logged into my OLG account and saw I won $1,000,005!"

Ramadass was overjoyed to see the prize amount and told his wife right away, saying, "She was absolutely excited too!"

This influx of coin will allow Ramadass to take his family on a tropical Bahamas cruise and will help him to retire earlier than planned.