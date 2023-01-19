Ontario man predicted his $1 million lottery win in a prophetic dream

Dreaming is truly believing for one Ontario man after he claimed a huge jackpot he prophesized years ago in his sleep.

Oakville resident Minsoo Koh has about one million reasons to smile after matching his numbers correctly in the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) Nov. 1 2022 LOTTO MAX draw, cashing in a staggering $1 million jackpot.

The maintenance technician is a weekly lotto player who mysteriously envisioned this exact joyous moment in a dream.

"I had a dream a few years ago and saw four of my numbers on my ticket. I can't believe it – dreams do come true," he told the OLG while claiming his hilariously-oversized novelty cheque in person.

What makes this moment even sweeter is that Koh thought he had actually just won $1,000, and was incredibly gobsmacked when his ticket was checked at the store, where the hollering OLG machine added a few more zeros to that number.

"I was so shocked. I was expecting to put $1,000 in the bank and now I'm a millionaire," he said.

He is ready to treat his wife with the winnings and take his family on a special trip to Florida - just in time for Valentine's Day and Spring Break.

Koh's lucky ticket was purchased at the Galleria Supermarket on Hampshire Gate in Oakville.