morningstar toronto

Toronto furniture store permanently closing after 54 years in business

After 54 long years of operation, a Toronto furniture store is finally closing its doors for good.

Morningstar is located on Yonge between Bloor and Wellesley, and has announced they'll soon be closing.

morningstar toronto

Morningstar near Bloor and Wellesley has been in business for decades. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The store has been in the clothing and fashion business for decades and eventually moved on to furniture, producing their own furniture and sourcing goods from India.

morningstar toronto

Morninstar sells furniture made from mango wood and rosewood. Photo by Fareen Karim.

"After 54 years in business, Morningstar has decided to close its doors for good," reads an announcement on the Morningstar website signed by owner John Anderson.

morningstar toronto

Owner John Anderson. Photo by Fareen Karim.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support over the many years in business."

morningstar toronto

Signs in the window advertise big sales. Photo by Fareen Karim.

A sign in the window advertises a big closing sale with 50 to 70 per cent off all furniture during the store's final month.

morningstar toronto

Coffee tables are just some of the items on sale. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Sale items listed online include shelves starting at $110, coffee tables starting at $184 and cushions starting around $39.

Morningstar will be closing at the end of February.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
