Toronto furniture store permanently closing after 54 years in business

After 54 long years of operation, a Toronto furniture store is finally closing its doors for good.

Morningstar is located on Yonge between Bloor and Wellesley, and has announced they'll soon be closing.

The store has been in the clothing and fashion business for decades and eventually moved on to furniture, producing their own furniture and sourcing goods from India.

"After 54 years in business, Morningstar has decided to close its doors for good," reads an announcement on the Morningstar website signed by owner John Anderson.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support over the many years in business."

A sign in the window advertises a big closing sale with 50 to 70 per cent off all furniture during the store's final month.

Sale items listed online include shelves starting at $110, coffee tables starting at $184 and cushions starting around $39.

Morningstar will be closing at the end of February.