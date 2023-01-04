Here's how much money you need to live alone in every major Canadian city

Living isn't cheap, but it's definitely cheaper in some Canadian cities than others.

From rent and utilities to groceries and entertainment, we're taking a look at how much someone living alone in five major cities across Canada would reasonably spend on all of the following items:

Rent: How much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment on average in the city.

Basic utilities, internet, phone: How much it costs to stay connected.

Transportation: How much it costs for a monthly bus pass.

Groceries: How much it costs to buy just the basics every week.

Dining out: The average cost of a nice meal for two.

Entertainment: The average cost of a movie ticket and three beers.

Health and fitness: How much gym memberships cost.

Coffee: How much you would spend if you bought a cappuccino daily before work.

Cost of living extras: How much one pair of Levi's jeans and one pair of Nike shoes would cost.

To find these prices, all shown in averages, we used rental data from Rentals.ca, average cell phone cost data from the Government of Canada, and cost of living data from Numbeo. What you’ll see here is a snapshot of the realistic cost of renting and living alone in Canada.

Vancouver

Rent: $2,633

Basic utilities and internet: $206.23

Phone: $74.42

Transportation: $120

Groceries: $369.36

Dining out: $105

Entertainment: $44

Health and fitness: $60.57

Coffee: $101

Cost of living extras: $130

Total: $3,843.58

Calgary

Rent: $1,473

Basic utilities and internet: $354.12

Phone: $74.42

Transportation: $112

Groceries: $353.08

Dining out: $95

Entertainment: $27.34

Health and fitness: $80.60

Coffee: $101.8

Cost of living extras: $180.41

Total: $2,851.77

Edmonton

Rent: $1,100

Basic utilities and internet: $336.65

Phone: $74.42

Transportation: $100

Groceries: $339.20

Dining out: $99

Entertainment: $26.04

Health and fitness: $60.77

Coffee: $103.60

Cost of living extras: $177.96

Total: $2,417.64

Montreal

Rent: $1,572 for a one-bedroom apartment

Basic utilities and internet: $169.10

Phone: $74.42

Transportation: $94

Groceries: $339.52

Dining out: $90

Entertainment: $25.68

Health and fitness: $40.04

Coffee: $96

Cost of living extras: $211.23

Total: $2,711.99

Toronto

Rent: $2,532 for a one-bedroom apartment

Utilities: $249.39

Phone: $74.42

Transportation: $156

Groceries: $361.60

Dining out: $120

Entertainment: $26.04

Health and fitness: $61.47

Coffee: $97.20

Cost of living extras: $203.10

Total: $3,881.22

So, while it’s cheaper to live in Alberta, Montreal is comparably affordable, while life in Vancouver and Toronto cost about the same. Of course, your budget will vary greatly based on your living situation, lifestyle, and background.