Ontario forklift driver will finally leave his roommate after $1 million lotto win

A hardworking Ontario forklift driver is the province's newest millionaire after matching seven numbers in the exact order in a recent Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) lottery draw.

Fifty-seven-year-old Kent Stewart of Cornwall maxed his luck and bank account on the Dec. 20 LOTTO MAX draw, claiming $1 million and an almost comical extra $2 on his ENCORE selections, bringing his grand total to $1,000,002.

The regular lottery player was absolutely stunned to learn just how much dough would be added to his bank account, retelling the moment while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"When I saw how much I won, I didn't believe it – I had butterflies in my stomach and was feeling shaky from all the excitement," he said. He was alerted to the gigantic jackpot through an OLG email.

It was so hard to fathom that he actually won, Stewart had to ask his roommate to double-check the dollar amount just to be sure.

"She was shocked and couldn't believe it either," he told the OLG.

His newly-earned wealth will go towards purchasing the well-earned house of his dreams, which probably means a heartfelt goodbye to his roommate.

"I wasn't expecting this – I am so excited," he said while claiming the novelty-sized cheque.