The spring forecast is out for 2023 and looks like Canada is in for some rough weather

spring forecast 2023

The 2023 spring weather forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac is out and it looks really muddy, slushy, and stormy.

The Farmer's Almanac says a "turbulent transition to warmth" is in order for Canada. It'll start to slowly get warm until April when it's expected to get very, very stormy.

It'll get drier than usual in Quebec and the Maritimes. Ontario will receive spring showers around near the Great Lakes.

Regions across Canada should, however, see borderline-normal temperatures this season, but a possibility of extreme weather conditions looms in June, and it'll affect most of the country.

"[A] threat of severe weather, this one more widespread, is forecast around the time of the June solstice, as a surge of very warm, humid, and unstable air triggers showers, violent thunderstorms, and possibly even a twister or two across much of the central and eastern parts of the nation," the spring weather forecast reads.

As June winds down, the heat will amp up across the country as well.

