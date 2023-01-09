City
bell let's talk

Announcement of Bell's annual 'Let's Talk' mental health campaign draws ire online

Bell has just kicked off Bell Let's Talk, the telecommunication company's annual mental health campaign. Now in its 13th year, the campaign helps fund mental health programs across the country, while also tackling "the stigma around mental illness."

"As a country, we have made great progress in moving mental health forward, and changed attitudes and behaviours around mental illness," states Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE.

"But despite these gains, we must all do more to address the mental health crisis in Canada."

But not everyone's on board with the company's altruistic efforts.

Last year, Bell drew sharp criticism after terminating its 35-year contract with veteran journalist Lisa LaFlamme in June.

"I was blindsided," LaFlamme said in a video message posted on Twitter at the time. "And I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision."

In an interview with Toronto Star's Rosie DiManno, LaFlamme said, "I've cried every day."

She added that the "traumatizing" experience had her holed up in a cottage for two months just to escape the noise.

More details surfaced, with allegations of sexism and ageism, as well as a "culture of fear" within the company.

As a result, for some, the intent behind Bell Let's Talk feels quite hollow.

Others are downright irate about the campaign.

However, some people are applauding the company's efforts.

Bell Media has yet to respond to a request for comment.

