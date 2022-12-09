Winter storm expected to dump more snow on Toronto this weekend

Get your shovels and snow brushes ready, Toronto; After a relatively calm few weeks, another round of significiant winter weather is set to slam the city this weekend.

Environment Canada and The Weather Network are both calling for a chance of flurries on Saturday and near-definite "periods of snow" on Sunday as a storm approaches the Great Lakes Region.

If meteoroligsts are correct, parts of Southern Ontario will see up to 10 cm of snow accumulation — which isn't necessarily a bad thing for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

"The best opportunity for accumulating snow will fall across the northern Greater Toronto Area, extending north toward Barrie and Lake Simcoe," reported The Weather Network Friday morning.

"These areas could see 5-10 cm of snow on the ground by the time the precipitation ends on Sunday evening."

Southern Ontario could spend part of the weekend sweeping away snow if a storm approaching the Great Lakes region stays on track. #ONStorm #ONSnow #ONwx https://t.co/sMBf4h4h6Z — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 9, 2022

Fortunately for those who aren't big fans of the white stuff, anything that accumulates shouldn't stick around too long.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday, but should taper off in the evening hours, if the forecast rings true.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Toronto area as Sunday progresses, leading to the eventual turnover of this winter precipitation from snow to a "rain/snow mix" or simply rain.

But first, before the snow arrives, it's expected to get pretty darned cold on Friday and Saturday nights, which will see wind chills of minus 12 and minus 13 respectively.

That lake effect wind does not mess around. Don't forget your mittens.