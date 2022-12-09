City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Winter storm expected to dump more snow on Toronto this weekend

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get your shovels and snow brushes ready, Toronto; After a relatively calm few weeks, another round of significiant winter weather is set to slam the city this weekend.

Environment Canada and The Weather Network are both calling for a chance of flurries on Saturday and near-definite "periods of snow" on Sunday as a storm approaches the Great Lakes Region.

If meteoroligsts are correct, parts of Southern Ontario will see up to 10 cm of snow accumulation — which isn't necessarily a bad thing for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

"The best opportunity for accumulating snow will fall across the northern Greater Toronto Area, extending north toward Barrie and Lake Simcoe," reported The Weather Network Friday morning.

"These areas could see 5-10 cm of snow on the ground by the time the precipitation ends on Sunday evening."

Fortunately for those who aren't big fans of the white stuff, anything that accumulates shouldn't stick around too long.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday, but should taper off in the evening hours, if the forecast rings true.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Toronto area as Sunday progresses, leading to the eventual turnover of this winter precipitation from snow to a "rain/snow mix" or simply rain.

But first, before the snow arrives, it's expected to get pretty darned cold on Friday and Saturday nights, which will see wind chills of minus 12 and minus 13 respectively.

That lake effect wind does not mess around. Don't forget your mittens.

Lead photo by

jgazze
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police release images of car crash that has Toronto in shock

This is what the future of parking lots could look like in Toronto

Toronto is fuming after Metrolinx says it has no idea when Eglinton LRT will open

30-year-old Toronto man says he can finally afford a house after $55 million lottery win

Bloor-Yonge subway station is getting a massive $1.5 billion makeover

Winter storm expected to dump more snow on Toronto this weekend

Two Toronto homes team up to create epic holiday display

Here's what Toronto's infamous Ikea Monkey is up to now