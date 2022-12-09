This is what the future of parking lots could look like in Toronto

It's no secret that parking on any Toronto street can be a hassle. From constantly full lots, to ever-increasing prices, to awkward spaces, trying to park across the city is enough to give you a headache.

However, the future doesn't look too bleak for drivers in the city, because the Toronto Parking Authority is reimagining their business model to support a more sustainable future, and this includes reconceptualizing parking lots in the city.

In their 2023 Annual Operation Plan, the Toronto Parking Authority included an image of a future re-imagined parking lot.

The modern lot paints a picture of what parking could potentially look like in Toronto in the future, and includes lots of innovative characteristics including:

An electric bike share station

Electric vehicle chargers

Car share partnerships

Courier/package delivery partnerships

Community events (such as farmer's markets)

Modernized parking payment technology

Enhanced safety and security technology

CafeTO: Curbside parking re-purposing

"Greening" surface parking lot

An improvement, I guess? Still looks to me like a good spot for affordable rental apartments. https://t.co/EE7shhE5R0 (PDF) pic.twitter.com/QWoCc8spok — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) December 9, 2022

The futuristic parking lot more so resembles a multi-modal mobility hub, with lots of points of interests to unite a whole community.

Although there's no official date for when any of these innovative parking lots may appear, they're definitely a refreshing take from the current parking situation in Toronto.