7 ways Canadians could get more money from the government in 2023

Canadians are feeling the pinch of inflation.

From record-breaking rent to rising food prices, the cost of living is just too damn high.

For those dreading the bills the new year will inevitably bring, you could get some relief.

The federal government’s 2022 budget introduced several ways Canadians can get additional financial help amid inflation.

Whether it’s extra dollars from the GST credit to more support from the Canada Dental Benefit, here are six ways Canadians could get more money from the government in 2023.

The federal government is hoping to ease the burden on people’s bank accounts through its rent top-up program, which came became law earlier this month.

It’s official: We’re providing parents up to $1,300 – per child under 12 – for dental care services over the next 2 years, and we’re helping nearly 2 million renters make ends meet with a one-time $500 top-up. Our legislation to deliver this support just received Royal Assent. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 18, 2022

Millions of Canadians can get an extra, one-time, tax-free $500 top-up from the government’s Canada Housing Benefit.

Applications are open until Friday, March 31, 2023, so here’s what you should know before you apply.

Bill C-30 received royal assent in October, which means the Goods and Services Tax Credit had officially been doubled for at least six months.

Today’s the day! We’ve doubled the GST Tax Credit for 6 months for nearly 11 million households – single Canadians without kids will get up to $234 more, couples with two kids will get up to $467 more, and seniors will get $225 more on average – and payments are going out today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 4, 2022

Millions of Canadians already received the deposit for the one-time doubled GST Credit payment in November.

The Canada Revenue Agency is expected to send GST credit payments for 2023 in July.

Canada’s new dental benefit program has officially kicked in, finally helping families get access to much-needed dental services.

People can get up to $1,300 to help pay for dental services, depending on their income.

Applications opened on December 1st for the October 1, 2022 to June 30 2023 period. The last day you can apply is Friday, June 30, 2023.

According to the government, once your application is approved, it takes up to five business days to get the deposit from the CRA.

The second payment period is for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Some cash may be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending out another round of climate action incentive payments in the new year.

Prior to 2021, the federal Climate Action Incentive (CAI) was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns.

This year, the CAI payments switched to quarterly, with the first being issued back in July and another round in October.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on January 2. Click here to see how much you could be getting.

Possible changes to the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) mean eligible Canadians could receive their payments sooner.

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

We’re working to make sure that families don’t need to choose between taking their child to the dentist and putting food on the table. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) November 3, 2022

Currently, it’s delivered through tax returns, which means Canadians need to wait until the tax year is over to receive the payment.

The federal government wants to change this so that payments can be issued sooner and help people stay afloat amid rising inflation.

If the proposed changes to the benefit become law, Canadians could receive their payments as early as July 2023 for that tax year.

That means those eligible will get a combination of the current tax return payment, and the new advance payment expected for July next year.

Click here to see if you’re eligible, and how much more money you can get.

This non-refundable tax credit is for eligible home renovation or alteration expenses that allow those who live with a disability to have a more accessible home.

You could claim a tax credit of up to $3,000 if you’re eligible.

This is for eligible tradespeople who can get a deduction for certain transportation, meals, and temporary lodging costs acquired by travelling significant distances to earn income at a temporary work location from temporary employment.