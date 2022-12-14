No sympathy for Toronto woman who loves Cactus Club and majorly regrets move to Alberta

An article about a woman from the Toronto area who complained about moving to Alberta — and eventually moved back home — has sent Albertans into a frenzy online.

If you have been on Twitter or Reddit lately, yeah, we are talking about *that* article, published by Toronto Life yesterday.

The piece, headlined with "I moved to Alberta and hated everything about it. After three months, I came back to Toronto," profiles the experience of a 33-year-old woman who moved from "Mississauga to Edmonton to Mississauga" again within the span of three months.

“Jackie Thomas, you might be a wonderful human, you might be - but do a little research.”



Cactus club woman gets roasted on Toronto’s Breakfast Television. #yeg https://t.co/fg3hFlqBKr — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 14, 2022

The article has since gained traction across social media, including the Alberta Reddit community, where it has amassed hundreds of comments, with many questioning the way the woman planned her life out in Alberta, along with her moving to a bedroom community outside of Edmonton, not the City of Edmonton itself.

I don't think those Travel Alberta ads meant: "Move from Mississauga to the outskirts of Edmonton in hopes of a Cactus Club Cafe."



In her defense, Alberta has farms between major cities. In Ontario, every town lego-clicks together. So, maybe this was a shock? — Lexie Angelo (@angelolexie) December 13, 2022

"The secret is you need to move to Regina first from Toronto/Vancouver then Alberta will seem like a thriving metropolis," wrote one user, with another chiming in, "It’s almost like fully uprooting your life without any planning can turn out to be a huge f*cking mistake."

She didn't move to Edmonton. She moved to Leduc. And apparently without doing ANY research into the job market or the community. No sympathy for people who can't Google. — Squid Vicious (@SquiddyVicious) December 13, 2022

"To be honest, I don't know what the point of the article was, really? Was she just complaining simply to complain? A warning to millennials?" added another.

Naturally, the piece caught fire on Twitter, with "Leduc" and “Cactus Club” trending in Canada due to all the chatter about the piece.

This may well be the funniest article I have ever read. Torontonian moves to Leduc, thinking it's Edmonton and judges Edmonton (a city she was not living in) based on a rural town outside of Edmonton.



How does this get published? Holy fuck lmao. https://t.co/6ScL7ziQEr — Nathan Wrong (@realNathanWrong) December 14, 2022

The official Cactus Club Twitter account has even gone into private mode; however, it's not known if it was due to the attention it was receiving from the article.

the most confusing part of this story is that someone who goes to cactus club 5 nights a week would hate alberta https://t.co/MoFIMKroXB — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) December 13, 2022

The reaction to Toronto Life‘s tweet about the article was plenty, garnering hundreds of replies and quote tweets. Have a gander at them all, they are pretty golden!