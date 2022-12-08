City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mississauga shooting

Police release video of suspect from deadly gas station shooting in Mississauga

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released video footage of the suspect involved in a Mississauga gas station shooting that occurred on Dec. 3. 

The shooting took place at a Petro-Canada gas station near Britannia Road and Creditview Road. 

21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, was shot and killed at close range while working at the gas station. 

Police were called to the Petro-Canada at approximately 10:40 p.m., where Kaur was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Although lifesaving measures were attempted, Kaur ultimately succumbed to her injuries. 

The PRP have already released an image of the suspect involved in this case, however, recently released video footage of the suspect shows them biking around the gas station shortly before the murder. 

Investigators determined that the suspect was on foot and riding a bike in the vicinity of the crime scene three hours prior to the homicide. 

Footage shows the suspect wearing a three-quarter-length dark jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants and white gloves. 

PRP have located and seized the bicycle the suspect rode, which was potentially stolen. 

Police are asking anyone who was in line for the Petro-Canada's car wash or in the neighbouring KFC drive-thru with dash cam footage between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. to review it, as they may have captured "vital evidence." 

PRP is encouraging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Division.

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police release video of suspect from deadly gas station shooting in Mississauga

Ontario man says he now believes in Santa after winning huge lottery prize

Stabbing at High Park Station in Toronto leaves one woman dead and another in hospital

Health Canada recalls brand of cigarettes in Ontario because they burn just a bit too well

Toronto neighbourhood taken over by giant inflatable Santas

People keep trying to create an aerial gondola crossing the U.S.-Canada border

New Toronto park will feature artificial cliffs and a year-round outdoor market

Teachers no longer want to work at Toronto high school and students are furious