Police release video of suspect from deadly gas station shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released video footage of the suspect involved in a Mississauga gas station shooting that occurred on Dec. 3.

The shooting took place at a Petro-Canada gas station near Britannia Road and Creditview Road.

21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, was shot and killed at close range while working at the gas station.

Police were called to the Petro-Canada at approximately 10:40 p.m., where Kaur was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Although lifesaving measures were attempted, Kaur ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The PRP have already released an image of the suspect involved in this case, however, recently released video footage of the suspect shows them biking around the gas station shortly before the murder.

Investigators determined that the suspect was on foot and riding a bike in the vicinity of the crime scene three hours prior to the homicide.

Footage shows the suspect wearing a three-quarter-length dark jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants and white gloves.

PRP have located and seized the bicycle the suspect rode, which was potentially stolen.

Police are asking anyone who was in line for the Petro-Canada's car wash or in the neighbouring KFC drive-thru with dash cam footage between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. to review it, as they may have captured "vital evidence."

R.I.P Pawan💔🥀



The parents of a 21-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a Mississauga gas station on Saturday say they now regret sending her to Canada from Punjab on a student VISA when she was a teen.#pawanpreetkaur #justice #mississauga #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/zliiLQ76As — CarraDeShaukeen🇨🇦 (@CarraDeShaukeen) December 8, 2022

PRP is encouraging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Division.