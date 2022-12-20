Stores open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto is a very short list with the majority of retailers closed for the holiday.

While go-to major retail stores like Walmart, Costco, Canadian Tire, and Home Depot will be closed on December 25, select locations of the following will be keeping their doors open for all your shopping needs.

Locations of these stores will have varying hours on the statutory holiday so it's best to call ahead to your closest store to confirm the hours of operation for the day.

The LCBO is not open on Christmas Day. If you didn't get your shopping done here by Christmas Eve they're next open on Boxing Day.