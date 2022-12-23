Here's how to watch the NORAD Santa tracker for 2022

The NORAD Santa track is back again for Christmas 2022 and just like in previous years, you can watch Santa make his annual trip across the globe using the NORAD Tracker.

This is the 67th year that the North American Defense Command has tracked jolly old St. Nick's journey delivering presents so the people at NORAD are experts in locating Kris Kringle.

It all started as a mistake back in 1955 when a child tried calling a local department store's Santa and ended up calling the Continental Air Defense Command Operations (CONAD).

The commander on duty decided to play along and that's how the connection between NORAD and Santa began. Since then, NORAD has been reporting Santa's location on December 24 to millions of children and their families across the world.

If you want to track Kris Kringle's voyage this Christmas Eve, it's easy and free on NORAD's website, social media platforms and mobile apps.

Head to noradsanta.org where you'll be taken into Santa's Village where you can explore the different games, videos, Christmas music and the holiday countdown.

The website is available in eight languages: English, Spanish, Dutch, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Portuguese.

Starting at 4:00 a.m. ET on December 24, you can watch Santa prepare for his globe-trotting journey. Once he takes off for his flight, "Santa Cams" will stream videos of Santa making his way through different countries.

You can all call the toll-free number 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6732) to be updated with St. Nick's current location.

Follow his location through the official NORAD Tracks Santa Claus app that's available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores.

Santa's trip can also be tracked through NORAD Tracker's social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.

If you have an Amazon Alexa, you can also ask where Santa's current location is anytime on Christmas Eve through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill. For OnStar Subscribers, you can press the OnStar button in your car to locate Santa as well.