Police release images of car crash that has Toronto in shock

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just released several shocking images that show the fiery aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in Pickering on Friday morning.

The collision involved four vehicles on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road just before 7:30 a.m.

According to the OPP, four people were transported to the hospital as a result of the collision, although the current state of their injuries is unknown.

The images reveal the severity of the situation, with one picture showing a vehicle that is both engulfed in flames and flipped onto its roof.

4 people to hospital after 4 car crash #Hwy401/Whites Rd. #TorontoOPP investigating. Transfers from express to collectors will be closed all morning for cleanup and road repairs. pic.twitter.com/SLbe36GN1n — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 9, 2022

Other images show firefighters responding to the aftermath of the collision and debris sprawled across the highway.

Reponse to the posting of the images on social media has Toronto in shock.

Some said it looked like the photos were from a war zone.

Wow, this looks like a war zone. — Bruce MacKinnon (@SubaruBOY) December 9, 2022

Others expressed their horror at the flames and aftermath.

This looks horrifying. — Jill Davis (@Jdavis_Halton) December 9, 2022

More than one person claimed that excessive speeds on this stretch of highway need to be addressed.

People drive 140 through here what do you expect. Put some cruisers on the roads and people will slow down. — Greg Irwin (@GBMan72) December 9, 2022

The OPP said that the transfers from express to collectors would be closed all morning for the collision cleanup and any necessary road repairs.