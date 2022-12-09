City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto car crash

Police release images of car crash that has Toronto in shock

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) just released several shocking images that show the fiery aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in Pickering on Friday morning. 

The collision involved four vehicles on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road just before 7:30 a.m. 

According to the OPP, four people were transported to the hospital as a result of the collision, although the current state of their injuries is unknown. 

The images reveal the severity of the situation, with one picture showing a vehicle that is both engulfed in flames and flipped onto its roof. 

Other images show firefighters responding to the aftermath of the collision and debris sprawled across the highway. 

Reponse to the posting of the images on social media has Toronto in shock.

Some said it looked like the photos were from a war zone.

Others expressed their horror at the flames and aftermath.

More than one person claimed that excessive speeds on this stretch of highway need to be addressed.

The OPP said that the transfers from express to collectors would be closed all morning for the collision cleanup and any necessary road repairs.

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police release images of car crash that has Toronto in shock

This is what the future of parking lots could look like in Toronto

Toronto is fuming after Metrolinx says it has no idea when Eglinton LRT will open

30-year-old Toronto man says he can finally afford a house after $55 million lottery win

Bloor-Yonge subway station is getting a massive $1.5 billion makeover

Winter storm expected to dump more snow on Toronto this weekend

Two Toronto homes team up to create epic holiday display

Here's what Toronto's infamous Ikea Monkey is up to now