Ontario resident still absorbing the reality of her astounding $2.5 million lottery win

Think of all the fantastic things you could buy for $2.5 million, and then try to imagine how you would process the life-altering information that you had suddenly acquired such a vast sum of dough.

I'd imagine these things don't sink in all at once, something one Ontario resident learned this October upon splitting a big jackpot and winning the substantial sum of $2.5 million.

Margo Pylypchuk of Thunder Bay scored the big win in the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 26, 2022, one of two tickets that split the $5 million jackpot.

The wife and mother told OLG officials that she only just recently started playing the lottery more often, mostly LOTTO 6/49, and was given quite the shock after coming to the realization that her ticket was, in fact, a jackpot winner.

Upon comparing her numbers to the winning draw, she says she was in utter disbelief.

"I said to my husband, 'That can't be right.' We were both stunned!"

When collecting her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Margo told officials that she "chose [her] own numbers, and have been playing them for a while," of her winning ticket purchased at Shell on Red River Road in Thunder Bay.

It's a life-changing win for Pylypchuk, who says she plans to use her prize money to support charities, travel the world, and help out her family, adding that the jackpot haul "hasn't really sunk in yet."

But Pylypchuk's prize was only one of two tickets that landed the jackpot on that fateful day, the total $5 million prize evenly split with Nancy Gardner of Brampton.

Gardner arguably had an even more dramatic reaction to her half of the jackpot win, assuming that it was all just some elaborate prank.