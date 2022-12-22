City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario lottery

Ontario's newest millionaires checked lottery ticket at multiple stores to confirm win

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Eric and Nicole True of Stittsville, Ontario, are over the moon to have won a cool $1 million playing the lottery — but those feelings of elation didn't come instantly.

The husband and wife, who play the lottery when jackpots get big, won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million on October 4, 2022 after purchasing a LOTTO MAX ticket at Loblaws on Early Grey Drive in Kanata.

Eric was initially concerned upon checking the ticket at a local grocery store and seeing a seven-figure sum.

"I thought something was wrong," he told OLG while picking up his massive cheque at the corporation's prize centre in Toronto this week.

"I had to confirm the win at another store to believe it," he continued. "I was very surprised."

The couple say they plan on sharing the winnings with their kids.

"They're excited for us," said Nicole of her children and grandchildren. "This will make such a difference in our life."

Lead photo by

OLG
