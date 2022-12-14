Ontario man can't stop saying 'thank you' out loud to nobody after $1 million lottery win

A 37-year-old automotive worker from the township of Russell, Ontario, is one million dollars richer today after winning a cool seven figures in the Oct. 21 LOTTO MAX draw.

And yes, he can confirm that winning a million bucks feels as fantastic as you might expect.

"I wish there was a way to explain how incredible I feel. I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one," said Kyle Dallman while picking up his $1,000,000 prize at the OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) Prize Centre in Toronto.

Dallman says he was an occasional lottery player, buying tickets sometimes when the jackpots are high. He purchased his winning ticket at Shell Select on Prince of Wales Drive in Ottawa, Ontario.

"I checked my ticket a few days after the draw on the OLG App. I saw the Big Winner screen and thought I won $1,000 at first. I took a second look, and I was so happy and filled with joy and excitement," he said.

He then called his wife, who didn't believe him until he sent video footage as proof.

"I had to send her a video from the store, and she had tears in her eyes when she finally realized it was true!" he said, noting that the winnings will be used to pay off the couple's mortgage, buy a new vehicle and buy a boat.

"The rest will be invested for the future," he said.