The most popular female pet name in Toronto is the same for both cats and dogs

Bob Saget, Burrito, Mojito, Saul, Rasta, Cheech, Luigi, Betty, Jin, Rooster, Tulum, Twinkie and Wayne all exploded in popularity across Canada as pet names this year, according to newly-released data from the dog and cat sitting network Rover.

But it was another, more basic name that proved most popular among dog and cat lovers alike (at least those with female pets) in Toronto.

"Luna" — as in the Latin word for moon, the ancient Roman goddess, Amazon's cloud gaming service and Sailor Moon's cat — was the number one name in Canada's largest city for both mollies and bitches.

At the national level, the name "Charlie" was most popular for both male cats and dogs, but Toronto bucked this trend in the cat department; Leo was the most popular name for male cats in The 6ix, according to Rover, followed by Simba and then Charlie.

Charlie remained the most popular name for Toronto boy dogs.

"This year's report draws from millions of user-submitted pet names provided by Rover pet parents and breaks down the most influential trends of 2022," wrote the company when releasing its annual list.

"As many opt to wait to have children or not have them at all, the humanization of our pets has steadily increased over the same time period. As a result, traditional human names were popular for dogs this year, with Luci (207 per cent), Gary (144 per cent), Jane (92 per cent), James (90 per cent), and John (87 per cent) leading the pack."

The top ten names for Toronto she-cats this year, according to Rover, were as follows:

Luna Lily Lucy Lola Nala Coco Kitty Bella Rosie Zoe

The top ten female dog names in Toronto for 2022 were:

Luna Bella Coco Lucy Bailey Daisy Lola Ruby Zoe Willow

The top ten names for male cats in Toronto this year were:

Leo Simba Charlie Oliver Milo Bean Momo Pepper Shadow Gus

And as for male dogs, these were the top 10 names in Toronto for 2022:

Charlie Milo Max Leo Rocky Toby Loki Oliver Teddy Cooper

While the above names were most-popular by volume, Rover gleaned some interesting data from its large pool of users regarding monikers on the come-up.

Food, sports and pop culture also had strong influenced the names of many new puppies and kittens this past year, according to Rover — names like Vladdy (for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays) and Mitch (for Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner) were breakout hits. The latter was up 707 per cent for dogs alone in 2022.

The top five food-related dog names were Burrito (up 907 per cent), Gravy (up 607 per cent), Mint (up 407 per cent), Kimchi (up 373 per cent) and KitKat (up 307 per cent)

"The most popular (by volume) new-to-the-list food-inspired names for dogs in 2022 were Beef, Pepperoni, Oat, Pie, and Pizza," reads Rover's report. "Nostalgic sweet treats were trending for dogs this year, with the #1 trending dessert-inspired name being Twinkie (up 407 per cent).

Kitty names tended to fall on the sweeter side of things, the top five being Donut (up 577 per cent), Biscuit (up 552 per cent), Banana (up 377 per cent), Brownie (up 377 per cent) and Pickle (up 377 per cent).

"Looking back at the last ten years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions," said Kate Jaffe, a trend expert for the company.

"Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families."