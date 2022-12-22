Major attractions in Toronto are shutting down because of impending winter storm

A worrying winter storm is already causing havoc around Toronto as the city prepares for hazardous travel conditions, airport mayhem, and even freak 30-foot waves on the eve of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Several events are already curtailing activity or shutting down altogether as the storm approaches the city, throwing a wrench into holiday plans for many.

Wonderland announced on Wednesday that, "Due to inclement weather, the park will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22," and that "tickets for this date will be valid for any other WinterFest operating date through to Dec. 31."

Social accounts for the annual winter fair at City Hall announced on Wednesday that the celebration is "sad to announce that we will be closing early due to incoming inclement weather and expected poor road conditions."

The fair closed for the year at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and organizers offered apologies and well wishes for the holiday season.

The Toronto Zoo

The zoo issued a press release and accompanying social media statements on Thursday, informing would-be visitors that the attraction "will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022 due to the severe weather forecast," and is "taking precautions for the safety and wellbeing of the animals, staff, volunteers and guests. "

Please note that #YourTorontoZoo will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022 due to the severe weather forecast.



We are taking precautions for the safety and wellbeing of the animals, staff, volunteers and guests.



Please continue to follow us on social media for updates. pic.twitter.com/npNXHGB0of — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 22, 2022

Black Creek Pioneer Village

The beloved educational attraction at the northwest edge of the city announced on Thursday morning that it will not open on Friday, also attributing the closure to weather, and thanking guests with an end-of-year message.

Due to the weather, Black Creek Pioneer Village will not be open on Friday, December 23. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6bFfUnkhBn — Black Creek Village (@BlackCreekNews) December 22, 2022

It is expected additional attractions may also make similar announcements as the storm forecast progresses.