kartik saini toronto

Hundreds pay tribute to Kartik Saini who was killed while riding his bike in Toronto

Toronto's biking community gathered last night for a heartbreaking ride in memory of a Sheridan College student killed in a collision last Wednesday

Kartik Saini, 20, moved to Canada from India in September 2021 to continue his education. Kartik was a student at Sheridan College and was enrolled in the computer systems technician program. He also worked as a security guard in between his studies. 

Kartik was killed in a collision at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. He was on his home from work when a Ford F-250 struck his bike. 

Police confirmed that the pickup truck "continued northbound on Yonge Street with the bike and cyclist lodged underneath the vehicle." 

A Ghost Bike Memorial Ride for Kartik was organized for Nov. 30, and hundreds of cyclists showed up to honour the international student. 

The ride began at Matt Cohen Park at 6 p.m. and departed at 6:30 p.m. to the crash site, biking eastbound along Bloor Street before heading north on Yonge Street. 

Photos from the memorial ride show hundreds of cyclists travelling along Bloor Street to the crash site. 

Many of the attendees tweeted "you never ride alone," to show their solidarity to the young cyclist. 

Pictures from the crash site show cyclists adorning the ghost bike with bouquets of flowers, candles, and a stuffed teddy bear. 

Other photos show cyclists propping up a sign that read, "a cyclist was killed here last week." 

Kartik's family is still hoping that his body will be sent to India as soon as possible for proper burial. 

Lead photo by

@BikeLaneDiary
