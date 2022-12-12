It's going to feel like -14 C in Toronto next week as temperatures plummet

Temperatures are set to plummet dramatically very soon, making for a frigid and potentially snow holiday season in Toronto.

While temperatures have been rather mild over the past few days, the city will be experiencing an arctic plunge over the next week.

Things will start to freeze up on Dec. 20, with a daytime high of -1 and a low of -8. The temperature will continue its downward trend on Dec. 21, with a high of -5 and a low of -9.

The coldest day next week is sure to be Dec. 23, where Toronto will see a daytime high of -7, nighttime low of -11, light snow, and not to mention, it's set to feel like -14.

There will be no relief in sight on Dec. 24, as it's set to also feel like -14, and we'll be getting a high of -5 and a low of -9.

Scattered flurries are also forecasted on Dec. 24, which means you might get that white Christmas you've been wishing for.

The cold temperatures won't be going anywhere on Dec. 25, with a forecasted high of -5 and a low of -9.

In an icy turn of events, the daytime highs and nighttime lows for next week will be tipping way below the historical average for this time of year in Toronto.