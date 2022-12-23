City
There's a 61 C difference between the hot and cold cities in Canada right now

Canada is full of weather extremes, and this week’s wild winter storms slamming the country have brought some extremely cold temperatures with them.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the hot spot in Canada this morning, December 23 was Yarmouth Airport in Nova Scotia at a balmy 9.5°C.

Flip to the cold spot in Canada at the same time, with Rabbit Kettle in the Northwest Territories sitting at a mind-numbing -51.9 C.

When you do the math, that is a 61.4 C temperature difference between two locations in Canada. Just incredible!

Much of the country is being walloped by wicked winter storms on Friday, with flight cancellations galore for major transportation hubs in Vancouver and Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued a string of weather warnings for every single province in Canada on Friday, varying from extreme cold warnings, snowfall warnings, and freezing rain warnings to wind warnings, storm surge warnings, and rainfall warnings.

So bundle up out there, it’s going to be a Christmas weekend to remember!

