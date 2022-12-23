City
highway 401

100 vehicles pile up on Highway 401 and people are being warned to stay away

Several meteorologists and police officers are urging Ontarians to stay off the roads — and specifically Highway 401 — amid a mega winter storm that's resulted in local street closures, flight cancellations, and hazardous conditions.

It's a bad day to be travelling anywhere, but one Weather Network meteorologist is advising holiday commuters to specifically avoid Highway 401 east of Toronto through Kingston.

Another meteorologist echoed this previous advice, calling travel along the 401 east "hazardous."

A section of Highway 401 was also closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles this morning. As a result, both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between London and Tillbury.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that there are reports of more than 100 vehicles involved in several collisions along Highway 401.

While no serious injuries have been reported as of yet, heavy snowfall and strong winds are resulting in a pile-up situation between the Windsor and London corridor.

"Just got off the phone with the communication centre Sergeant in London and OPP across southwestern Ontario are responding to hundreds of collisions right now," Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

"If you do not need to travel today please stay off the roadways," Sanchuk said. "As you can see right now, the winter storm is causing basically zero visibility."

If you absolutely must get behind the wheel today, the constable suggests reducing your speed drastically because the roadways are slick and full of ice.

Lead photo by

Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department
