Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
opp ride program

Drunk driver crashes into Ontario police cruiser at RIDE check

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
It's always a bad idea to get behind the wheel of a car while impaired by alcohol or drugs — not only because you could literally kill yourself or someone else, but because there's a high chance you'll eventually be caught by police and charged / fined / jailed / publicly shamed beyond belief.

A 48-year-old Ontario motorist is making more headlines this weekend than most DUI suspects do — of which so many are busted every day that they rarely even break into the news cycle anymore.

The reason? They rear-ended a cop car while driving drunk, at a freaking RIDE check stop (you know, the police barricades that are set up randomly along major roads during the holiday season specifically to catch impaired drivers in the act.)

 You really can't make this stuff up.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Caledon, Ontario, say they were setting up for a run-of-the-mill RIDE check early on Saturday morning when they were rear-ended by a consumer vehicle.

"This morning at approx 12:29am, #CaledonOPP were setting up for #FestiveRide on Hwy 10 NB offramp to Valleywood Blvd," tweeted the OPP Central Region Twitter account around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"The cruiser was on the shoulder with lights activated when it was rear-ended."

A 48-year-old from Caledon was subsequently charged with impaired driving, according to police.

"Wow… this is like going fishing and the fish jumps in the boat," replied one Twitter user to the initial post, capturing the sentiments of most who saw the tweet. "Glad all the officers are ok!"

"So glad the officer will be OK," wrote another. "But geeze, how drunk do you have to to hit a cruiser with its lights flashing? Holy smokes."

While police say that the driver was charged with impaired, it is not known how much of a penalty this specific motorist will receive.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a first-time offender for alcohol-impaired driving is subject to a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 and a maximum of up to 10 years in prison. A second offence comes with a minimum 30 days in prison, and a third-time offender will receive a minimum of 120 days behind bars.

