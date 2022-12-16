Chaos on Toronto highways as fire shuts down Gardiner and Lake Shore in both directions

Friday's early afternoon commute in Toronto was made especially frightening after a truck caught on fire on the Gardiner Expressway.

Just after 2 p.m., Toronto police tweeted a series of images showing the ensuing commotion on the Gardiner and Lake Shore Boulevard.

FIRE: Westbound Gardiner Expressway near Jameson Avenue is closed, @TPS14div. Info - truck on fire. Lakeshore Avenue is closed in both directions. Expect delays. No reported injuries. #GO2455378 ^CdK pic.twitter.com/zkvzCnwlso — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2022

Police announced that as a resut of the fire, westbound Gardiner Expressway near Jameson Avenue was closed. Lake Shore Boulevard was also closed in both directions.

Pictures show traffic piling up at the scene of the fire, with multiple fire trucks on site to resolve the issue.

Multiple angles from the incident also showed the white and red truck ablaze.

Another video shows firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

This truck is on fire. Gardiner WB just west of Jameson. pic.twitter.com/QABYTtLrgi — Toronto Mike (@torontomike) December 16, 2022

Although the incident caused quite the commotion and delay on the already busy highway, no injuries were reported.