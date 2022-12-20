Brampton resident says he stopped breathing after $1 million lotto win

Scoring rich must be the thrill of a lifetime, but just make sure you remember to breathe if you find yourself on the receiving end of a massive lottery haul.

One Ontario resident had to do just that upon learning that he had struck rich, winning a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the September 30, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

Paulo S., a 33-year-old father living in Brampton, purchased his winning ticket at Petro Pass on Dixie Road in Mississauga. He later discovered his big win after checking his ticket on the OLG App, a life-changing discovery that initially left him speechless.

He had a bit more to say upon collecting his oversized cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, telling the provincial lottery operator that "I think I stopped breathing! The earth stood still for a minute."

Paulo — a regular player of LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 — says it took some convincing for the win to really sink in, telling the OLG, "I had to get my wife to look at it because I was in disbelief. She was in denial, and I was freaking out!"

He has big plans with his winnings, saying he plans to buy a new home for his family and invest the rest in his children's future.

"I'm so grateful and emotional. It's a chance to give my family a great start," said the happy new winner, adding that the newfound wealth "feels amazing."

Paulo's winnings join the growing total of LOTTO MAX prizes doled out since 2009 in Ontario, now adding up to a staggering $7.5 billion.